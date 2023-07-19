NetherRealm Studios met fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2023where for the occasion there will be a panel all dedicated to Mortal Kombat 1. The details in this regard are quite scarce, but according to the study it will be an appointment “not to be missed”.
Entitled “Resetting Mortal Kombat – A New Beginning with Mortal Kombat 1”, the panel will take place from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm local time on July 21, i.e. 00:15 – 01:15 on Saturday 22 July in Italy.
Other than the above, no other information has been shared, such as who from NetherRealm Studios will be taking part or specifically what topics will be covered. However, dealing with “a panel not to be missed” it is legitimate to expect some delicious news.
Will new characters from the Mortal Kombat 1 roster be revealed soon?
From now to the launch of Mortal Kombat 1, set for September 19 on PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, it is reasonable to expect NetherRealm to present at a regular rate new wrestlers which will complete the roster of the game. In short, it is plausible to expect some news on the matter already at Comic-Con in San Diego this weekend, as well as at Gamescom 2023 in Cologne in August, where, among other things, participants will be able to try a demo of the game firsthand.
A few weeks ago instead they were presented with a gameplay trailer of the new characters of the Lin Kuei clan. Specifically, players will be able to fight as Smoke and Rain and receive the support of the fighters Kameo, Sektor, Cyrax, Frost and Scorpion. The rest of the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 consists of Liu Kang, Raiden, Kitana, Mileena, Sub-Zero, Scorpion, Kung Lao, Johnny Cage, Reiko, Kenshi and Shang Tsung. While among the support characters who will give players a hand during the fights we find Sub-Zero, Goro, Stryker, Kano, Jax Briggs, Sonya Blade.
