NetherRealm Studios met fans at San Diego Comic-Con 2023where for the occasion there will be a panel all dedicated to Mortal Kombat 1. The details in this regard are quite scarce, but according to the study it will be an appointment “not to be missed”.

Entitled “Resetting Mortal Kombat – A New Beginning with Mortal Kombat 1”, the panel will take place from 3:15 pm to 4:15 pm local time on July 21, i.e. 00:15 – 01:15 on Saturday 22 July in Italy.

Other than the above, no other information has been shared, such as who from NetherRealm Studios will be taking part or specifically what topics will be covered. However, dealing with “a panel not to be missed” it is legitimate to expect some delicious news.