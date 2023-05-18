













Mortal Kombat 1 will be a reboot and will maintain its characteristic violence

The first thing you should know is that Mortal Kombat 1 is developed by powered by NetherRealm. Likewise, they will be in charge of the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S version of this game. On the other hand, the PC version is in charge of the QLOC studio, while the Nintendo Switch version is made by Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive.

The launch of Mortal Kombat 1 will be on September 19, it’s just that there is no emphasis on whether it will be for all platforms. On the other hand, there will be an early access that will take place on the 14th of the aforementioned month and it will be for those who buy the Kollectors Edition.

One detail that you should not lose sight of is that the new fighting game from NetherRealm Studios will be 69.99 USD on all its platforms. A premium edition, both physical and digital, will also be on sale for $109.99 USD, which includes all the content of the standard version, as well as a Kombat Pack, as well as early access on September 14. It will also bring 1250 Dragon Krystals which are the in-game currency.

This package includes a skin of johnny cage in the form of Jean-Claude Van Damme, access to new characters and 5 Kameo Fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1 will have a collector’s edition, rollback network and crossplay

For those who like to collect seriously, Mortal Kombat 1 It will also have its collector’s edition that will cost USD 249.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | Swill include all premium content, early access, a 16.5-inch figure of the new version of Liu Kang designed by Coarse and a skin of this character.

This edition will include three exclusive print arts, a metal box, and an additional 1,450 Dragon Krystals, bringing the total to 2,700 for you to use in the in-game store. Players who make a reservation will be able to enter a closed beta during August 2023.

The confirmed characters for Mortal Kombat 1 are:

Liu Kang

scorpions

sub zero

raiden

kung lao

kitana

Milena,

shang tsung

johnny cage

That does not mean that we will not have more, they will only be announced in other advances.

We will also have something called Kameo Fighters that will serve as “assists” in fights. It could be something like the strikers from The King of Fighters.

One detail that we should not lose sight of with this video game is that it will not be necessary to be connected to the Internet to play, unless you want to play online or take advantage of certain modes. Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation subscription services will be required to take advantage of online multiplayer.

Last and not least, Mortal Kombat 1 will feature progression and crossplay between consoles, however it will be a post-launch feature. Also, the online game will have rollback netcode, which is considered as the best way to play online fighting games.

