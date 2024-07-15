Takeda Takahashi will join the game’s roster on July 23 in early access for Kombat Pack owners, before becoming available to everyone on July 30th .

The gameplay video therefore provides an introduction to Takeda Takahashi, showing his appearance and specific features, both in terms of fighting style that the game elements, representing an interesting new proposal among the possible choices in terms of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

Warner Bros. Games has released a new trailer Of Mortal Kombat 1 focused on Takeda Takahashi or the new additional fighter that will be added to the roster of the ever-growing fighting game from NetherRealms.

Kenshi’s cousin

Also arriving on the same day is Ferra, a new Kameo fighter who can join battles with a variety of support moves, available to Kombat Pack owners or as a standalone purchase on July 23.

Takeda and Ferra will be playable for the first time as a preview of the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) fighting game tournament taking place in Las Vegas from July 19 to 21.

Kenshi’s cousin, Takeda Takahashi was raised as a member of the Yakuza, but unlike Kenshi he was always a lover of that lifestyle, which pitted them against each other during the uprising. Seriously wounded, Takeda was carried to safety by Kenshi himself at the Shirai-ryu.

Despite an initial period of resistance, Takeda began to appreciate the Shirai Ryu’s unconditional commitment to the Earth, a point of view decidedly different from his previous lifestyle.

This has led him to become a very troubled character torn by internal conflicts, intent on trying to find justice but also inextricably linked to his origins in the underworld. In the new video we see several of Takeda’s moves inspired by Shirai Ryu, including his ability to use serrated whips to approach and throw opponents, the use of explosive kunai projectiles to extend combos, and the mastery of teleportation to attack opponents from behind.

