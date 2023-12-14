Quan Chithe new character of Mortal Kombat 1was shown by NetherRealm Studios with a gameplay videos which you see “summarized” below, without the parts where the developers are seen.

Available from today, December 14th, Quan Chi he is not an unreleased Kombatentebut rather an old acquaintance for fans of the series: his first appearance dates back to the little-known Mortal Kombat Mythologies: Sub-Zero from 1997.

As can be seen in these sequences, the character uses dark magic to carry out a series of summons and thus inflict huge damage on your opponents, also using portals and creepy creatures.