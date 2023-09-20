













Mortal Kombat 1 was going to have John Wick as one of its guest fighters | TierraGamer









According to Ed Boon in a recent interview, he wanted the deadly murderer to be part of Mortal Kombat 1 His bloodthirsty skills wouldn’t be entirely out of place with the franchise’s universe. Unfortunately, he was unable to obtain the rights to have his presence.

The funny thing is that Boon is still optimistic about adding Keanu Reeves to the game in the future. In fact, he gave clues that it could be like a Kenshi skin or like another of his characters from the world of cinema or even like Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077. Not to mention that the door hasn’t completely closed on John Wick yet.

Source: Lionsgate

With these statements, fans will surely be eagerly waiting for the announcement of Kombat Pack 2. Let’s hope NetherRealm Studios and Lionsgate Films can come to an agreement. The addition of John Wick to Mortal Kombat is sure to make its sales skyrocket even more. Would you like it to happen?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)