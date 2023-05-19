The trailer with which Netherrealms announced Mortal Kombat 1 was viewed more than 8 million times within 24 hours. The figure does not include reaction videos, which would make it grow much more.

Of course, this is a preliminary metric, but indicative of the public’s interest in the series. After all, Mortal Kombat 11 has sold more than 15 million copies (data updated to 2022), so it is normal that the announcement of the official sequel caused a sensation.

Mortal Kombat 1 was announced yesterday with a CG trailer. The publisher Warner Bros. has revealed all the details on the various bookable editions. Today, information has surfaced regarding the contents of Kombat Pack 1, the first expansion pack for the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available starting September 19 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. Among the novelties, the cameon wrestlers stand out, “a host of partners of the characters who will be able to assist during the matches by expanding the game possibilities”.