On the occasion of the Comic Con in San Diego, NetherRealms Studios has released a new trailer of Mortal Kombat 1 to confirm the characters that will be part of the rosters of the Kombat Pack 1 which have already emerged from a previous leak.

Pacemakers on the roster

The Mortal Kombat 1 roster will be very rich

Pacemakers and Homelanders will be two of the Mortal Kombat 1 guest characters. They will be joined by Omni-Man, a character created by Robert Kirkman for Image Comics, and there will be some returns from the Mortal Kombat series: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda, Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka. Of these last two it is also possible to see the gameplay in a recent trailer.

As mentioned, the Kombat Pack 1 character roster was unveiled at San Diego Comic Con, where NetherRealms Studios held a conference, attended by several members of the development team, along with game director Ed Boon.

For those unfamiliar with them, Homelander and Pacemaker are from the TV series The Boys and, together with Omni-Man, they renew the tradition of guest characters from the Mortal Kombat series, which in the past has had among its ranks Terminators, Robocop and many other heroes from other series.