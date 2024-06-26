It looks like Conan the Barbarian and T-1000 from the Terminator series may be coming to Mortal Kombat 1.

According to dataminer Interlokosix more characters will be coming to NetherRealm’s fighter, likely as part of the next DLC pack, as well as two arenas and five new announcers.



Leaked Mortal Kombat 1 characters from Interloko‘s data mining efforts are:

Cyrax

Sector

Noob Saibot

Ghostface (Scream)

Conan the Barbarian

T-1000 (Terminator)

The inclusion of Ghostface in this list isn’t exactly a surprise. Last year, dataminers managed to unearth evidence that alluded to some unannounced DLC content, and Scream’s masked slasher was included in a list of voice lines that were discovered in the game. Mortal Kombat’s cyborg Cyrax was also included here.

Meanwhile, back in September, Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon shared an image of some of the media’s most famous slasher-flick faces, and Ghostface was present among them. Many surmised this was a clue from the developer that these less than friendly foes would soon be making their way into Mortal Kombat 1 as part of the game’s DLC.

I just wonder if this leak proves accurate, Arnie will voice Conan… We will update you when we know more.



As for who is in the game right now, The Boys’ Homelander joined Mortal Kombat 1’s roster earlier in the month, and Ermac arrived in April.

Omni-Man, Peacemaker and Quan Chi have also been added to the game.

If you are more interested in the film side of the franchise, the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie sequel is due to release next year.