Mortal Kombat 1 will have an important presence at the San Diego Comic-Conapparently, with the longtime producer Ed Boon to promise three new trailers for the game arriving from this event starting tomorrow, July 21, 2023, for news that is sure to follow for all fans of the series.

After the first tweet announcement that spoke of a panel not to be missed, Ed Boon spoke again on Twitter to better explain what we can expect from this information session on Mortal Kombat 1, and apparently there are three trailers focused on various aspects of the game.

As reported by the producer, during the panel we will talk about the voice actors of Mortal Kombat 1, the developers with a making of the game and there will also be 3 upcoming trailers, containing gameplay and “a surprise” not better identified.