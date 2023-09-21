













During this celebration we had the chance to interview the Andrew Steinsenior producer at NetherRealm Studios with whom we chatted on the topic of the launch of Mortal Kombat 1

It’s worth noting from now on that Andrew Stein is a great guy, very kind, it seems that he loves the franchise as much as the fans themselves and that he understands the challenge that exists in creating a game that technically restarts everything. Personally, we were left with a very interesting phrase: “This is not the Mortal Kombat that your dad played.”

But what if we are the young adults who played that title with digital characters at the time? What happens there? Because in reality we have a video game with enough changes if we compare it with the previous delivery and that is what we must take into account.

Making a delivery not the same as the previous one

“Every time we say make a new Mortal Kombat, we go back to the drawing board, we try to define the fighting styles and we try to figure out what we liked, what we didn’t and we try to make improvements by making the last Mortal Kombat and the next Mortal Kombat don’t feel the same“, declared Andrew Stein for TierraGamer.

NetherRealm does not rest on its laurels, it always tries to innovate and make the greatest effort to demonstrate that they are not just any studio. “We are never satisfied with the game, even when it is already made, years later we change it. Mortal Kombat 1 allows us to go in a new direction from the beginning. The kameo system is a nice evolution of MK11’s variation system and allows many possibilities for players.“

And this installment looks very beautiful in the graphic section, especially on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. This is one of those games that the developers are proud of with the result.

The challenge behind Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo Fighters

It is worth noting that there were several jokes around Mortal Kombat 1 When we first saw the Kameo Fighters, this was because they reminded us of the strikers from The King of Fighters 99 or to the supports of Marvel vs Capcom. When you play them, you already know that they are not just a finishing touch, they can execute and do several things at the same time and that is what makes them much more versatile when playing.

At NetherRealm Studios they knew that there are many systems that were very similar to Kameo Fighters and that is why they took on the task of adjusting and strengthening what they were already doing. Andrew Stein told us that they had to do a lot of testing to get it just the way they wanted it. Come on, it was not a design that came out the first time, but rather they had to carry out several tests to achieve that goal.

“The final result speaks for itself, it is very fun to play and is well integrated into the fighting game. Generates a new layer of strategy that players will exploit”added the senior producer.

Rebooting the story of Mortal Kombat 1 has everything, including comedy

You know there is a change in the series when Sub-Zero or Scorpion are not on the cover of Mortal Kombat 1. Now we have Liu Kang and the constant message that history has restarted and that it is the God of Fire, protector of the Earth, who is in charge of telling and directing this new story.

“This is a totally new universe,”Andrew Stein told TierraGamer. “We had a lot of room to rewrite several of the characters and reimagine them in different ways. When you see Raiden, it won’t be the Raiden you already know.”

We talked about how this is a new universe, “this is not your dad’s Mortal Kombat” this is something completely new and that makes the gaming experience feel different.

Now, maybe we have a reboot of a universe, however, that doesn’t mean that all the previous installments have gone to waste in terms of “legends”, because the narration team takes many references from the past installments and He also inserts them into the game. The effort of the narrators is still there and they work a lot with the title even though it has already been published. They keep writing.

It is well worth it to give the game developed by NetherRealm a chance. It is spectacular, entertaining and makes you feel in that world that we are so passionate about. We thank the people at Warner Bros. Games in our region in advance for this opportunity. Are you going to give it to Mortal Kombat 1? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

