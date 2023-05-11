The official presentation of the next Mortal Kombat would seem imminent by now, but once again billbil-kun, a leaker known for his always precise tips on Sony’s PlayStation Plus, has burned the times and may have revealed the first details about the game of NetherRealm. Apparently it will be called simply “Mortal Kombat 1“, which would confirm the assumptions about some sort of reboot of the series.

According to the information shared by the deep throat, in any case to be taken with a grain of salt pending official news, the fighting game will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch. If confirmed, therefore, we are talking about a game only for current generation platforms, with the Switch version which could run via the cloud as seen for other recently published titles.

Always billbil-kun has revealed that Mortal Kombat 1 will arrive in stores in three different editions$69.99 Standard Edition, $109.99 Premium Edition, and Kolletor’s Edition (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only) for hardcore fans priced at $249.99.

To find out the truth we probably won’t have to wait long: just last night the Twitter profile of the series released a sort of teaser, suggesting that the official announcement of the new Mortal Kombat will take place within a few hours or days at the most.