NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer Of Mortal Kombat 1 showing several fighters in action: Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka. In reality, the video is concentrated on the former chief of the Umgadi warriors, namely Li Mei, but there is also room for others. Let’s see it:

In addition to giving us information about Li Mei’s story, the video also shows us her gameplay and tells us about her story within the new game.

About Tanya and Baraka, it is revealed that they will be part of the roster and their gameplay is shown, including fighting styles. Naturally there is no shortage of brutal moments, which will make fans of the series happy, who expect nothing else from the time of the first chapter to this part.