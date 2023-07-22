NetherRealm Studios has released a new trailer Of Mortal Kombat 1 showing several fighters in action: Li Mei, Tanya and Baraka. In reality, the video is concentrated on the former chief of the Umgadi warriors, namely Li Mei, but there is also room for others. Let’s see it:
In addition to giving us information about Li Mei’s story, the video also shows us her gameplay and tells us about her story within the new game.
About Tanya and Baraka, it is revealed that they will be part of the roster and their gameplay is shown, including fighting styles. Naturally there is no shortage of brutal moments, which will make fans of the series happy, who expect nothing else from the time of the first chapter to this part.
New gameplay
The rosters of Mortal Kombat 1 is not yet complete, but NetherRealms is revealing it piece by piece. This month only, Smoke, Cyrax, Sektor, Rain, and Frost were shown. Several characters have also been revealed who will only appear in cameo form.
For the rest, we remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be released on September 19, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S and Nintendo Switch. The beta should start in August, available for those who have pre-ordered the game. Those who purchased the Premium and Kollector editions will also have early access to the game from September 15, 2023.
