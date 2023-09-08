There skins by Jean-Claude Van Damme with the voice and likeness of the movie star, is included in the “Kombat Pack” along with early access to the six downloadable characters: Quan Chi, Ermac, Takeda Takahashi, Peacemaker, Omni-Man and Patriot, which add up to five Kameo Fighters.

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 which shows the skins by Jean-Claude Van Damme for the playable character Johnny Cage.

Mortal Kombat 1 and collaborations

Jean-Claude Van Damme in Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 certainly does not despise collaborations with famous actors. In fact, the game will not only have the support of Jean-Claude Van Damme but also of Megan Fox, as we have already reported. The actress will in fact be Nitara or, more precisely, lends her face and voice to the vampiric character of Mortal Kombat 1.

Jean-Claude Van Damme does not have its own fully dedicated character, as it is a skin of Johnny Cage, but we are sure that fans of the actor will be satisfied. Tell us, what do you think of the Mortal Kombat 1 fighter?