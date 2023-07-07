Warner Bros. Games has announced that Smoke and Rain are the new characters that join the ranks of fighters available in Mortal Kombat 1, the next chapter in the video game franchise developed by NetherRealm Studios. For this reboot, the storyline has been reimagined from the ground up: the new trailer video focuses on Scorpion and Sub-Zero’s efforts to fulfill the Lin Kuei’s goals and introduces Smoke, another member of the ancient warrior clan with a particular proficiency in stealth and practical magic. Deeply bonded to Scorpion and Sub-Zero, Smoke has made the clan’s mission his own and joins the brothers of the Lin Kuei to defend the Earthrealm. The trailer also offers a first look at Rain, the High Mage of the Outworld who has honed his skill with water magic to a lethal weapon. She now she hopes to discover the most powerful and darkest spells of the Realm. Finally, in the video you can see the new fighters Kameo Sektor, Cyrax, Frost and Scorpion. The game features a large cast of legendary fighters with completely rewritten pasts, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain and more. team up with a separate lineup of Kameo fighters who can lend their aid in battles. Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled for release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) on September 19, 2023. All Mortal Kombat 1 pre-orders will include Shang Tsung as a character playable and those who pre-order the game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 beta, available in August.