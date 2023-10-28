It’s controversy for the Halloween Fatality Of Mortal Kombat 1available for a few days in the NetherRealm Studios fighting game store: you have to spend money to get it 10 dollarsor rather 1200 dragon crystals.
Needless to say the players didn’t take it well: although spectacular and made specifically for this period, the finisher is sold at a truly exaggerated price, especially considering that the game adopts a premium model.
Soon the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 will see the arrival of Omni-Man, but there the question is very different, the character is part of the Kombat Pack and post-launch support for the series has worked that way for several years.
Will it sell or not?
Calls to boycott the Halloween Fatality have multiplied on social media, which Mortal Kombat 1 players see as an unscrupulous commercial operationan operation that users should absolutely not encourage.
It will be interesting to understand if these appeals will make inroads into the fighting game community or if they will fall on deaf ears, as well as what the position of Ed Boon and NetherRealm Studios will be regarding policies of this type, which are anything but pleasant.
