It’s controversy for the Halloween Fatality Of Mortal Kombat 1available for a few days in the NetherRealm Studios fighting game store: you have to spend money to get it 10 dollarsor rather 1200 dragon crystals.

Needless to say the players didn’t take it well: although spectacular and made specifically for this period, the finisher is sold at a truly exaggerated price, especially considering that the game adopts a premium model.

Soon the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 will see the arrival of Omni-Man, but there the question is very different, the character is part of the Kombat Pack and post-launch support for the series has worked that way for several years.