After yesterday’s announcement, some juicy news regarding them are starting to appear today Mortal Kombat 1. Today we are talking about one list very interesting appearance on Amazon, namely that of playable characters within the new fighting game with the first downloadable contentThe Kombat Pack 1with also present some cameos to say the least out of my mind.

These contents they have yet to be officially announced from Warner Bros. Games or NetherRealm, so for now we invite you to take that news with a grain of saltlike one corridor voice and nothing more.

According to the well-known online retailer, the list of characters would be this:

Playable characters:

Trembling

Johnny Cage

Ferra

Mavado

Khameleon

Cameo characters:

Quan Chi

Omni Man

Ermac

Peacemakers

Takeda

Patriot

In addition it seems there will be the presence of one player skins dedicated to the famous actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

As we already told you yesterday, the game revealed itself yesterday for the first time with its trailer, which gave us a roundup of important information in one breath, both regarding the game and its release date. exit.

We warmly invite you to retrieve the complete and detailed news, which also contains the video that we told you about.