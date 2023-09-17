It seems that version Nintendo Switch Of Mortal Kombat 1 have big problems with facial expressions of the characters, to the point that the matter is quickly turning into a meme on various social media.

In the recent video comparison of Mortal Kombat 1 we also talked about the compromises that the developers had to accept to bring such a graphically sophisticated fighting game to the Nintendo hybrid console.

Well, it seems that the facial expressions of the Kombatants are included in these cuts, given that the facial animations present on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series old-gen faces which appear disturbing to say the least.