It seems that version Nintendo Switch Of Mortal Kombat 1 have big problems with facial expressions of the characters, to the point that the matter is quickly turning into a meme on various social media.
In the recent video comparison of Mortal Kombat 1 we also talked about the compromises that the developers had to accept to bring such a graphically sophisticated fighting game to the Nintendo hybrid console.
Well, it seems that the facial expressions of the Kombatants are included in these cuts, given that the facial animations present on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series old-gen faces which appear disturbing to say the least.
A due conversion?
In light of all this, the idea is that the conversion of Mortal Kombat 1 for Nintendo Switch was decided solely with the huge installed base of the Japanese console in mind, but without considering the waivers that the team would have to face to carry out the port.
Of course, if in the end those absurd faces are the main price to pay to be able to enjoy this experience also on Switch, we imagine it was still worth it.
