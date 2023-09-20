Mortal Kombat 1 has arrived on the market for PC, PS5, Xbox Series Nintendo Switch. This latest version is currently criticized for its graphic quality, considered terrible by many. Now, the situation gets even more serious because fans have realized that Nintendo of America released the launch trailer of Mortal Kombat 2 for Nintendo Switch and in this one you can see that at least one was used gameplay fragment taken from the PC version.

Precisely, you can find the detail at minute 1:53 of the video or look at the image you find just below. What you notice at that point in the video is that a classic Steam achievement appears at the bottom left. Nintendo Switch has no Achievements/Trophies system, so this is clearly not the Nintendo console version.

It should be noted that this only confirms that this specific clip comes from the PC version of the game but does not confirm that the others are not from Switch, even if the “suspicion” clearly arises. We already know what the level of detail is on Switch, too, so it’s not difficult to say that other parts were also not recorded on the Nintendo console.