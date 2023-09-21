A launch trailer for the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is no longer available to view on YouTube after fans spotted a Steam achievement pop up in the middle of it.

The game has already come under fire for a range of technical and graphical issues, with some fans calling its $70 price point “a robbery.”

It’s now receiving more criticism thanks to the official trailer posted on Nintendo of America’s YouTube channel, which apparently includes PC gameplay to advertise the Switch version of the game.



Although the trailer has since been made private by Nintendo of America, the moment in question has been screenshotted and preserved. The placeholder achievement appeared at the 1:53 mark.

Many are now questioning whether this could be classed as false advertising, as what’s shown in the trailer is not representative of the final game. on social mediasome fans have voiced their disappointment and frustrations at the buggy state of Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch and its misleading trailer.

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon promised any issues in the Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 will “absolutely be addressed.” Digital Foundry is planning to take a closer look at all versions of Mortal Kombat 1, so be sure to keep an eye out for their thoughts on the site soon.