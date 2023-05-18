With the recent announcement of Mortal Kombat 1we are faced with arich vintage regarding i fighting game, and it is a rather strange case if we consider that this genre is among those that have most suffered a reduction in importance and breadth with the passage of time. There is no doubt that some titles have remained very present in the popularity charts, but overall the fighting game has become a much more niche genre than it represented in the past, particularly during the 16-bit era or the explosion of the Neo Geo, so it is strange and comforting to see this new anthology of games, moreover because they are practically all emerging at the same time. We remind you that, in addition to the just announced Mortal Kombat 1, we are practically close to the release of Street Fighter 6, a game of capital importance in the panorama of this genre, arriving on June 2, 2023.

Not only that: Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising is also expected to arrive in 2023, which is a revised, corrected and expanded version of the original but is still intended to reinvigorate the environment a bit, in addition to the re-edition of King of Fighters 13, although there is still no exact date for the latter, which is a kind of remaster of the original with updated online and equipped with netcode rollback. Also on the SNK front there would also be Garou 2 on the horizon, but the launch in this case is decidedly more likely in 2024, while the support for King Of Fighters 15 continues with Season 2 which will bring new fighters and additional content to the game. Among the curiosities of the near future we can place Project L, or the Riot Games experiment in the fighting game field, which raises some doubts given the lack of experience of the team in the field but which is still very interesting, as well as indicative of the ferment which seems to characterize this genre. On the other hand, thinking of the large cast of League of Legends as the basis for a game of this type is enough to create a certain expectation.

Among others, the probably most significant title arriving in the next period, in addition to the aforementioned Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1, is Tekken 8, also announced, presented and with an unknown release date but which should not be too distant. More likely placed around 2024, but still quite close, completing a triptych that hasn’t been seen for a long time, with this compactness. Is there a possibility that all this could lead to a general revival of fighting games? Difficult to make predictions, but it is clear that publishers intend to bet on this genre, at least those who are already familiar with the field. On the other hand, Mortal Kombat is also relaunching itself as a franchise through new films in theaters, while Street Fighter 6 is a name capable of attracting attention even outside the small circle of fans.

In this sense, it is also clear how Capcom intends to target a wider audience with some choices made for the new chapter, between the simplified control system and the addition of single player modes and with constant progression that clearly squeeze the eye to mass users. All this gives rise to the hope of a general relaunch of the fighting game, which among other things represents a genre capable of adapting perfectly to the new concept of live service or game as a “platform” to be supported and expanded over a long period, therefore particularly suitable to today’s market.