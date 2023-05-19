Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to do the Mortal Kombat 1 pre-order, in the standard, premium and kollector editions. The game will be available for PC, Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The release date of the standard is September 19th. The special editions come out on September 14th. At the moment Amazon has not yet uploaded images, so we indicate for each box exactly which version of the game it is:

The version PS5 Standard:

The version Standard switches:

The version Xbox Series X Standard:

The version PS5 Premium:

The version Xbox Series X Premium:

The version PS5 Collector:

The version Xbox Series X Collector:

With the preorder of Mortal Kombat 1 you get access to the August 17, 2023 beta and the playable character Shang Tsung.

The package Premium of Mortal Kombat 1 includes September 14 Early Access, the Kombat Pack and 1,250 Dragon Krystal.

The version Collector of Mortal Kombat 1 instead offers a statue of Liu Kang about 42 cm high designed by COARSE, three exclusive prints, a steelbook case and a total of 2,700 Dragon Krystals.