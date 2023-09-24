Mortal Kombat 1 And spectacular on PS5 and Xbox Seriesbut really too heavy for Switch: this is confirmed by the technical analysis carried out by Digital Foundry, which tries to address the issue relating to the difficult reduction of the fighting game for the Nintendo console.

As we know, the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 is infuriating players, even more so considering the higher than average selling priceto the point that Ed Boon has promised it will be fixed.

Digital Foundry made a long list of problems related to these editions: excessive loading times, unresponsive interface, difficulty in rendering assets and then clearly a substantially lower resolution than the Microsoft and Sony consoles.

Specifically, we are talking about dynamic 756p in docked mode, which however drops to 576p during the most demanding sequences or even 396p in portable mode. All without being able to achieve the goal of constant 60 fps in the slightest, on the contrary often moving well below 30 frames.