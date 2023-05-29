













Mortal Kombat 1: So you can play the title before its launch and for free | EarthGamer

That is through a kind of beta that will test their servers. This will be the way in which there will be a more fluid experience when participating in online meetings, and incidentally find a few overlooked errors.

This initiative has the title of Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test; will be available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

On his Twitter account, the game developer, NetherRealm Studios, shared a message.

This says ‘time to test the power of our servers! Help us find problems now for the flawless publication in September!’. Fans will recognize the allusion to ‘Flawless Victory’ from the series.

What do you need to participate in the Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test? NetherRealm Studios asks interested players to come to register on the game’s website on the Warner Bros. Games portal.

That’s with the message ‘ sign up below to be considered. Dates to be confirmed later. The latter is yet to be revealed. According to the study, there will be concrete information about this expected ‘beta’ later.

This test will prioritize online 1v1 matches. A Warner Bros. Games account is required to participate. — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) May 26, 2023

Many hope that the Mortal Kombat 1 Stress Test will allow them to experience features like the Kameo Fighters, who are guest fighters in the game.

Some of them come from past installments of the franchise. However, others are completely oblivious to this, as is the case with Homelander from the comics and television series from The Boys. At least that is what a leak that appeared days ago reveals.

NetherRealm Studios also revealed that the beta will have a focus on certain types of matches, 1 vs. 1, and a Warner Bros. Games account is required.

He also points out that it’s more of a ‘stress test’ than a beta. The idea is to challenge the online infrastructure and identify problems before the game is released.

It is also not related to the beta mentioned in the pre-orders. This title will go on sale on September 19, 2023.

