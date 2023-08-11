This year fighting games are having a renaissance, since Street Fighter 6 was released a few months ago, which has generated a great impression among fans who did not want to join the fifth installment at the time. And now, in September, his rival will arrive with a proposal that promises a restart in his saga, Mortal Kombat 1.

Speaking of this title, a user showed the back of the box of the physical version, which would reveal a new game mode that tries to travel through the realms of Mortal Kombat where players will be facing the invasions of each season in a completely new experience. Something that would be out of the conventional of the main campaign.

Mortal Kombat 1 Krypt Replacement Spoilers: The game mode is called Invasions. It has you traveling the realms in a Mario-esque world, while having seasonal changes. Images from u/DeffersonCamargo on reddit. #MK1 #MortalKombat1 pic.twitter.com/1vbKuU9kVO — thethiny 🐰 (@thethiny) August 10, 2023

It is worth mentioning that this should be taken with a grain of salt, since at this time the people of NetherRealm hasn’t revealed any kind of information, and now there’s a little over a month to go before it’s released. At least, that within this same August we see a new announcement that tells us more about this game mode that could be an innovation in the franchise.

Mortal Kombat 1 releases September 19th for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: comic book

