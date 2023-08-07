













According to the trailer, we see that Reptile will be different in the timeline of Mortal Kombat 1. Here the warrior is able to alter his physique to appear human, although he is actually a large humanoid lizard. Apparently he will use his savagery in combat and of course he will not lack his invisibility with some poison balls.

As for Ashrah, we see her as a slightly calmer warrior who attacks with her swords. The same ones that come together in the form of wings to give it a bit of aerial combat. Still, his combos look pretty deadly, but mostly fluid.

Finally, this advance Mortal Kombat 1 shows us the return of Havik and his use of new technologies. Since we can see how he uses the separation of various parts of his body to brutally attack his opponents. Which of these fighters caught your attention the most?

Who will be the guest fighters of Mortal Kombat 1?

With this advance it is confirmed that we have already seen who will make up the initial cast of fighters. However Mortal Kombat 1 It has already been announced for some time that it will have Kombat Packs just like its predecessor. In addition to the fact that we already know which fighters it will have.

The first wave of DLC will feature old acquaintances from the franchise with Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda. They will be joined by three guest fighters who will surely make more than one emotional. Since it is about Omni Man, Homelander and Pacemaker. Will they buy it?

