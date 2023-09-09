













Mortal Kombat 1 shows the gameplay of Jean-Claude Van Damme and we already want to use it | EarthGamer









The preview lets us see that Johnny Cage’s movements are exactly the same with this skin. The changes come with the intro dialogues and in the crashes. Since the actor makes references to some of the movies in which he appears.

Who wants this skin in Mortal Kombat 1 you will have to buy the premium edition. Only there will Jean Claude Van-Damme be available and it will not be for sale separately. You can already purchase this edition from now on in pre-sale, either physically or in the digital stores of your preferred consoles.

We recommend you: Mortal Kombat 1 Adds Megan Fox As The Bloodthirsty Vampiress Nitara

Jean-Claude Van Damme will not be the only actor to join the cast of Mortal Kombat 1. In fact, a few days ago an advance was released showing the addition of Megan Fox as the vampire Nitara. So it will be a title with a lot of star power.

What is the importance of Jean-Claude Van Damme in Mortal Kombat 1?

In case you didn’t know, actor Jean-Claude Van Damme and Mortal Kombat they have a rather curious relationship. Since the first title of the franchise was devised as a video game adaptation of the film bloodsport. This one follows a fighter, played by Van Damme, in a rather violent tournament.

Source: Warner Bros.

Unfortunately there were different problems that no longer allowed the game to be related to the movie. However, its creators made changes and added characters to create a whole new fighting franchise. The rest is history and now the circle seems closed. Did you already know this curious connection?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)