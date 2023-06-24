Apparently it is Stress Test Online Of Mortal Kombat 1 is particularly coveted by many players, so much so that i touts they’re taking the opportunity to raise a nice nest egg by auctioning off the codes to take part.

For the uninitiated, from 17:00 yesterday, Friday 23 June, until the same time on Monday 26 June, the Stress Test Online of the new NetherRealm Studios fighting game will take place, a limited number testing phase which is taking only a small group of players who were lucky enough to receive an invitation after registering on the game’s official website are part of it.

Evidently the codes provided must have been very few or there must be a great demand from those who have not been selected, or both, given that some of the auctioned codes by scalpers have reached considerable figures.

As reported by TheGamer, some eBay auctions reached bids of hundreds of dollars, even one was closed for $1,000. At the time of writing a code for PS5 and Xbox it has reached $810 after 28 bids and there are still 3 1/2 hours until the auction closes. If we consider that the whole thing is for access to a free trial that lasts three days in total, we are talking really crazy numbers.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available from September 19, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. A closed beta will take place in August for those who pre-ordered the game.