Mortal Kombat 1’s stress test scalpers are selling their codes online.

Mortal Kombat 1’s stress test – a finite testing period designed to “deliberately stress [NetherRealm’s] online infrastructure and identify potential issues” ahead of its launch later this year – is currently under way.

As the test is private and open only to pre-selected players, scalpers are trying their luck and flogging their codes, even though the test is free and only running this weekend, closing at 4pm BST/8am PDT on Monday, 26th June.

Mortal Kombat 1 official announcement trailer.

Consequently, codes that permit players to participate in NetherRealm’s limited-time test have popped up on eBay for hundreds of dollars (and allegedly $1000 in one case) (thanks, TheGamer).

And yes, people are bidding on them, too, such as this Xbox/PS5 codewhich has currently clocked up 19 bids to hit an eye-watering $227.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.



Manage cookie settings



NetherRealm says the test features 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, as well as a limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI opponents.

Following its online stress test, Mortal Kombat 1 – a reboot of sorts, set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang – will hold a beta test in August, and the full game launches for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch on 19th September.