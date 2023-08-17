













During the celebration it was announced that Mortal Kombat 1 will have a special pre-sale gift for their Mexican fans. Those who purchase the title before September 18 will receive a special Sub-Zero outfit that makes him look like a charro with Day of the Dead makeup.

Of course, this does not mean that the special costume will be exclusive to those who get the pre-order. Later it will be available in other territories, but it will have an additional cost. So you might want to put your copy aside now so you don’t miss out on this gift.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

There’s still just over a month left until you can pre-order your copy of Mortal Kombat 1. In addition to the Sub-Zero outfit, this would give you access to the Shan Tsung fighter, as well as the pre-order beta.. Do you need more incentives to buy it in pre-sale?

What’s new coming to Mortal Kombat 1?

Mortal Kombat 1 it puts us in a world reset by Liu Kang after he became a god. As such, we will see the return of various characters and conflicts but with a novel twist. Of course there will also be changes to its game mechanics, although everything will remain just as brutal.

Source: NetherRealm Studios

One of the most striking additions is that of the kameo fighters. These are fighters from throughout the franchise’s history that you can choose to ask for assistance during matches.. We will already have the opportunity on September 19 to test his violent combat on our own. They’re excited?

