NetherRealm Studios has announced the release date of Quan Chithe new fighter who will expand the roster of Mortal Kombat 1 the next December 14, 2023 in early access for purchasers of the Premium Edition of the game or the Kombat Pack.

The announcement was made through a gameplay trailer which offers us a taste of the fighting style of this powerful sorcerer, based on the use of dimensional gaps to hit the opponent from unpredictable points through his limbs or by summoning objects from other realities, such as a sort of long tentacle. We can also admire his brutal Fatality, through which he slices the opponent with mirrors arranged in parallel.