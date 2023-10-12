NetherRealm and Warner Bros. have released a first big patch for the version Nintendo Switch Of Mortal Kombat 1which aims to correct the numerous problems found on Nintendo’s hybrid console, starting from those relating to graphics and performance up to the lack of content.

It is not yet clear how the game performs after applying the patch, but it must still be kept in mind that there are some substantial differences in terms of graphic quality and performance they will continue to exist between the Nintendo Switch version and the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series One only hopes that the more extreme tendencies of these differences will be mitigated, which in the first days of launch had also led to numerous rather hilarious memes on the aspect that in certain cases could emerge, but also triggering a lot of criticism.

Meanwhile, a big correction has been made on the content front, with the inclusion of Season 1 of Invasions modewhich was previously not really present in the Nintendo Switch version.

For the rest, the developers still mention improvements to graphics, performance and also to loading timeswhich were another element rather criticized by players in the first days of Mortal Kombat 1 on the market.