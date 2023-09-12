













Now, what kind of compatibility will it have? Mortal Kombat 1 When does it come to PC? If you have an NVIDIA GeForce RTX series 30 or higher you will be able to play this fighting title with DLSS 2.0, which will give it an improved refresh rate and a more worthy graphical appearance than it already has.

So when MK1 releases on PC on September 19, Master Race players will already have a new controller for their card on hand. NVIDIA and they will be able to play with the great performance they expect.

Also, do not lose sight of the fact that the game published by Warner Bros. Games It will not be the only release that benefits from new drivers. We present you a list of video games that you should not miss when they arrive on PC.

For example, Lies of P is updated with DLSS, increasing its performance by 1.9 times. This will be thanks to the GeForce RTX 40 series GPU.

Here are the games that will see benefits with the new controllers:

ARMORED CORE VI FIRES OF RUBICON

Aveum Immortals

starfield

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Wayfinder

Games that will have DLSS this week

ICARUS: Now available with DLSS 3

Ad Infinitum: Launching on September 14 with DLSS 2

Warstride Challenges: Now available with DLSS 2 and Reflex.

Arcadegeddon: Now available with DLSS 2

Starsiege: Deadzone: Now available with DLSS 2

What comes in Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition?

If you are one of the most dedicated fans of Mortal Kombat 1 and you have already saved enough, you are surely looking for the most worthy edition that meets your whims around this release.

Well, that edition you are looking for for the NetherRealm fighting game is the Premium Edition which comes with a little bit of everything.

Base Game

Kombat Pack

Early access to DLC characters

Mortal Kombat 1 Early Access

Jean Claude Van Damme Skin

1250 Dragon Crystals

This edition is priced at 109.99 USD on the PlayStation Store, 1,899 MXN on Xbox, 1,903.77 on the Epic Games Store and 1,699 through Steam. You will already know which digital store is best for you.

