













Mortal Kombat 1 presents a new trailer that reveals Geras to us









That’s how it is, Geras will be one of the fighters of Mortal Kombat 1 and is part of the lineup of fighters in the game developed by the team of Nether Realm Studios.

Through this new advance it will be possible to appreciate various elements of the story and the gameplay of Geras, who is an eternal being that was rebuilt by Liu Kang, the God of Fire.

However, Geras’s unpredictable fighting style reflects his ability to manipulate the flow of time by freezing it, rewinding it, and replaying it to his advantage, in the service of protecting his vision. Liu Kang.

Source: Warner Bros. Games

If you are a fan of the story behind this series, you have to pay close attention to this trailer because it not only gives us a glimpse of what Geras can do on the battlefield, but also the context of the story, which you will surely want to know when the title is available.

One detail also seen in this Mortal Kombat 1 video is a bit of Liu Kang’s gameplay and he’s still as menacing as ever. We’ll see if he is one of the characters that fans will use at the time of the challenges.

Do you have questions about this delivery? Not long ago we did an analysis of the first closed beta and its performance. That can give you a better idea of ​​what to expect.

Remember that Mortal Kombat 1 will have its Kombat Pack and, if you reserve the game, you will have the opportunity to try it in a second beta. Excited for this release? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

