Mortal Kombat 1 will be present at Gamescom 2023 with a playable demo which will allow all visitors to the event to get their hands on the new, promising chapter in the series of fighting games.

Announced with a trailer in May, Mortal Kombat 1 stands as a reboot of the saga after the events of the eleventh chapter and the transformation of Liu Kang into a god of fire, capable of giving life to a new reality.

“Experience the new era first-hand at Gamescom from 23 to 27 August”, merely reports the message posted on social networks by NetherRealm Studios, without providing further details on the contents that will be available on the showfloor of the Cologne fair.