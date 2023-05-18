Mortal Kombat 1the new chapter in the NetherRealm Studios fighting game series, will see the opening of the preorder tomorrow, May 19, 2023, starting at 19.00 Italian time, as revealed in the announcement trailer.

By making a reservation, you will be able to access the beta on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which will take place in August and will allow you to try some of the contents of the game, which will boast, among other things, an online multiplayer sector with netcode rollback.

The development team also announced the editions of Mortal Kombat 11 that will be available for purchase: