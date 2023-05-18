Mortal Kombat 1the new chapter in the NetherRealm Studios fighting game series, will see the opening of the preorder tomorrow, May 19, 2023, starting at 19.00 Italian time, as revealed in the announcement trailer.
By making a reservation, you will be able to access the beta on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, which will take place in August and will allow you to try some of the contents of the game, which will boast, among other things, an online multiplayer sector with netcode rollback.
The development team also announced the editions of Mortal Kombat 11 that will be available for purchase:
- standard editionin physical or digital format, which can be purchased for $ 69.99 in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC versions, in the latter case via Steam or the Epic Games Store.
- premium editionin physical or digital format, purchasable for the price of $ 109.99 in the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC versions, with all the contents of the standard and the inclusion of the Kombat Pack, early access from September 14 and 1,250 Dragon Krystal.
- Collector’s Editionin physical or digital format, available for purchase for $ 249.99 at select retailers in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions, with a 42 cm tall statue of Liu Kang designed by COARSE, three exclusive prints, a case steelbook and a total of 2,700 Dragon Krystals.
#Mortal #Kombat #preorders #betas #editions #announced #game
Leave a Reply