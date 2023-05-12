Through a report published on the pages of Windows Central, Jez Corden has revealed the possible month of release Of Mortal Kombat 1the alleged reboot of the fighting game series, and some of the personages which will arrive post-launch via the Character Pass.

Corden says that according to his sources NetherRealm and Warner Bros. Games plan to release Mortal Kombat 1 in the course of September 2023clarifying that however the plans may not be final yet, so the launch could be postponed to the following month.

The Windows Central journalist also corroborated the tip launched yesterday by the well-known insider Billbil-kun, according to which the next chapter of the series will actually be a reboot as theorized by many and that it will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Nintendo Switch.

Furthermore, again according to Corden’s sources, as per tradition, the game’s roster will be expanded after launch through a Character Pass and among the incoming wrestlers there are also characters from Warner Bros. proprietary IPswhich means that in this sense the developers of NetherRealm are really spoiled for choice.

Among these apparently there will also be the Patriot of The Boys and Peacemaker from the DC Universewhich by the way he had suggested in the past in unsuspecting times.

Speaking of unofficial information, the advice is always to take it with gloves, waiting for the official announcement of the next Mortal Kombat, which by now would seem really imminent.