Many players are not happy with the paywall put to close the contents of the Invasions Of Mortal Kombat 1 despite the promises made by NetherRealms about the mode being completely free.

Invasions with the IBAN

Before launch, the development studio promised that Mortal Kombat 1 would not have Battle Pass or microtransactions. Derek Kirtzic, the Lead Systems Designer, said in a live broadcast that the mode would have only free content and a passive reward structure.

Now, however, players have learned that some content can only be accessed using Shang Tsung, a character available to those who pre-ordered the game or those who purchased it as DLC.

The content in question is one casket located in Shang Tsung’s laboratory, closed by a barrier that can only be destroyed by performing the character’s second fatality. Since not everyone owns the DLC, this content is blocked.

According to some, the chest demonstrates how Shang Tsung it was supposed to be a reward for completing the story mode, only to be cut and sold as DLC. According to others, the same will happen with future fighters.

Making matters worse would be the fact that the contents of the chest would not be linked to Shang Tsung, but to General Shao and Johnny Cage.

