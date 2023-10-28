Mortal Kombat 1 players have hit back at a new Halloween-themed DLC fatality that has a horrifying price tag: $10.

Players can pick up the large jack-o-lantern animation for the princely sum of 1200 Dragon Krystals, a premium in-game currency that sports a current exchange rate of 1250 krystals for $10 USD.

To put that into context, Mortal Kombat 11’s Kombat Pack, while the preceding title in the series, featured several full DLC characters for just $20. But Mortal Kombat 1 wants the equivalent of $10 for that one fatality, even though it’s a premium game that costs at best £60 – or £85 if you fork out for the premium edition.

Consequently, some fans have hit back at the price, intimating that NetherRealm “freemium” prices for a premium product that has already content gated away for DLC.



“Are you having a laugh? Can I get a refund for this full-price freemium model game?” asked u/BarnsleyLad.

“This is real? I seriously thought it was a joke. Like some meme. Because the store is already silly,” replied u/Extravagod.

“I paid €100 for a freemium game? What the f*ck right now? What? Lmao, this a goddamn scam. Launch a barebone game, put characters that are in the story behind a Kombat Pack, make a store with totally silly prices, to top it off with this? This is beyond silly. They should be ashamed. This is spitting in the face of your fanbase, nothing less. Wtf.”

This comes just a few weeks after Gun and Sumo outlined similarly expensive DLC for Texas Chain Saw Massacre, which also kicked off a community backlash.

