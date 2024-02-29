Peacemaker is the protagonist of a video in which the very painful ones are shown Fatalities of the character played by John Cena, already available for owners of the Kombat Pack Mortal Kombat 1.

The two finishers see the DC antihero on one side using the shotgun to literally tearing his opponent to pieceson the other hand, take out the jetpack, break the enemy in two and drag him to the ground and then tear him apart with a force field.

Available for purchase from March 6th for those who do not own the Kombat Pack, Peacemaker is part of a list of additional characters among which we also find Omni-Man, Quan Chi, Homelander and Takahashi Takeda, as well as Kameo Tremor, Mavado, Khameleon Johnny Cage and Ferra.