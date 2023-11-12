Patriot apparently he will not be voiced by Antony Starr in Mortal Kombat 1: The actor who plays the character in the television series The Boys said he did not lend his voice to the game.

The revelation has raised many doubts, because it would be an unprecedented situation regarding the development of the series by NetherRealm Studios and its famous DLC, which until now they almost always saw the participation of the original performers.

With Omni-Man just released in Early Access and more characters on the way for this Kombat Pack, it may be that Starr’s non-participation was only momentary and will be recovered in the coming weeks.