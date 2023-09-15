There are still a few days left until the launch of Mortal Kombat 1 but NetherRealm Studios has already released one first patch complete with full notes on what changes have been made to the eagerly awaited fighting game coming soon September 19th.

Since this is basically a day-one update, we mostly find bug fixes and various improvements. Among the most interesting changes on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series the addition of numerous finishing moves, fine-tuning and polishing of various characters, and an improved and redefined interface are mentioned.

4K videos have also been added for the Story mode and improvements have been made to the final battle and ending sequences, while the boss battles have been balanced in the Invasion mode.

On Nintendo Switch instead the update enables a large number of modes, including Towers, Tournament, training and the full version of the “Story campaign”. In short, those who have had the opportunity to get their hands on a copy of Mortal Kombat 1 for Switch in advance have so far found themselves in their hands with a product lacking fundamental content.