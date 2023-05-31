If you’re keen for a nose around Mortal Kombat 1 – and to play a part, however small, in making sure the whole thing doesn’t immediately fall over on launch day – you might be interested to know registrations for the fighter’s upcoming online stress test are now open.

Mortal Kombat 1 finally got its proper unveiling in May, with NetherRealm confirming it to be a reboot of sorts set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

The full game is scheduled to release on 19th September but, before then, NetherRealm and publisher Warner Bros. are giving players a couple of opportunities to put a limited build through its paces; Those who pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 can participate in a beta test happening in August, and there’s also a newly announced “online stress test” on the way.

Mortal Kombat 1’s extremely gory announcement trailer.

Ace explained in NetherRealm’s FAQthe stress test is limited to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players in Europe, North America, Latin America, and Brazil, and is explicitly intended to “deliberately stress our online infrastructure and identify potential issues ahead of the game’s launch”.

Content-wise, details on the stress test are limited, but NetherRealm does say it’ll feature 1 vs. 1 online multiplayer, as well as a limited single-player Klassic Towers mode against AI opponents.

Importantly, the stress test is entirely separate to Mortal Kombat 1’s upcoming beta, and access isn’t automatically granted to those who pre-order the game. Instead, interested parties will first need to get a Warner Bros. Games Account then register to participate via the sign-up page. Warner Bros. notes places are limited and that successful players will be chosen at random.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and Switch when it launches on September 19th.