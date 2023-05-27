The PlayStation Game Size Twitter account has disclosed some information about the trial version Of Mortal Kombat 1considering that, shortly, Warner Bros and NetherRealm should release a sort of beta of the game, intended as a stress tests to evaluate the online infrastructure.

As we have seen several times in the past, PlayStation Game Size specializes in observing the PlayStation Store online catalog and reporting the unpublished details that may emerge from this. Although it is not an official source, therefore, it is still to be taken into good consideration, given that it starts from rather solid foundations.

Specifically, we learn that the Mortal Kombat 1 online stress test is built for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and is not expected on other platforms. It is based on online multiplayer but you don’t need to have a PlayStation Plus membership, probably not even Xbox Live Gold.

However, an internet connection is required but there is no support for the cross play, at least in this preliminary form. Waiting to find out what the playable characters of this trial version will be, we learn that it will contain the one-on-one online versus mode and a sketch of the Klassic Towers mode, which pits players against opponents managed by artificial intelligence.

For the moment we have seen the first presentation trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, with the gameplay that will be shown at the Summer Game Fest 2023.