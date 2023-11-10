NetherRealm has released a new update Of Mortal Kombat 1 for all platforms, which brings with it a large number of fixes and adjustments.

The patch arrived in conjunction with the debut of Omni-Man within the fighting game’s roster, now available in early access for those who purchased Kombat Pack 1, while from November 16th it will be available for purchase separately.

The list of fixes is quite long and includes fixing crashes that caused the game to crash during matchmaking and when opening the notification window. An issue that prevented the “Become a Ninja in No Time” trophy/achievement from unlocking has also been resolved.

Small changes and corrections have also been made regarding Practice Mode and Invasions and a large number of more and less well-known problems linked to specific fighters and Kameo characters on the roster have been resolved. For further details, please refer to the complete notes for the Mortal Kombat November update, a this address.