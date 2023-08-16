Mortal Kombat 1 will soon be the protagonist of a weekend beta reserved for users who have pre-ordered the game, a beta to which NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. have dedicated a new trailer.

As reported in recent days, the Mortal Kombat 1 beta will take place from August 18 to 21 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, allowing owners of Sony and Microsoft consoles to try in preview the experience of this new chapter in the fighting game series.

Specifically, during the beta it will be possible to use Liu Kang, Kenshi, Kitana, Johnny Cage, Li Mei and Sub-Zero, as well as several Kameo Fighters and face the Classic Tower, a mode that fans of the franchise should know very well by now.