Mortal Kombat 1 will receive new Kameo Fighters through DLCsaccording to a leak from the Brazilian promotional campaign of the NetherRealm Studios fighting game, which seems to have missed a few too many infographics.
A few hours after the spectacular and nostalgic live action trailer of Mortal Kombat 1 with Dave Bautista, let’s go back to talking about the new chapter of the saga and one of its most interesting novelties, the Kameo Fighters.
The promotional material reveals that new support characters will arrive, even guests: a term that opens the door to important collaborations between Mortal Kombat 1 and other video games but also different mediums, such as films.
Great impressions
During the Gamescom 2023 we tried the story mode and the Invasions of Mortal Kombat 1, two central contents within the rich single player sector of the new episode, which promises to guarantee dozens of hours of entertainment.
Well, this time too we had great impressions regarding the experience packaged by NetherRealm Studios, which is confirmed to be particularly solid, spectacular and fun, also thanks to the intelligent idea of the reboot which revolutionizes all the characters on the roster.
#Mortal #Kombat #Kameo #Fighters #arriving #DLC #leak
Leave a Reply