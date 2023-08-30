Mortal Kombat 1 will receive new Kameo Fighters through DLCsaccording to a leak from the Brazilian promotional campaign of the NetherRealm Studios fighting game, which seems to have missed a few too many infographics.

A few hours after the spectacular and nostalgic live action trailer of Mortal Kombat 1 with Dave Bautista, let’s go back to talking about the new chapter of the saga and one of its most interesting novelties, the Kameo Fighters.

The promotional material reveals that new support characters will arrive, even guests: a term that opens the door to important collaborations between Mortal Kombat 1 and other video games but also different mediums, such as films.