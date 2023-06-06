Following the announcement of Mortal Kombat 1a title that aims to celebrate the past of the series and, at the same time, to innovate it, we didn’t get much information about it anymore.

He intervened to whet our curiosity Ed Boon, historic co-creator of the most violent fighting game series there is. Boon posted a tweet quite cryptic and interesting about the roster of the upcoming title.

The tweet, which features a screenshot taken directly from the character selection menu of the fourth chapter of Mortal Kombatis accompanied by the description which reads: “Some of them will be back soon…” together with a dragon emoji.



Fans started thinking about the return to which Boon refers and came to the conclusion that, probably, we are talking about Jarek.

Jarek, who appeared only and exclusively in Mortal Kombat 4, belongs to the clan of the Black Dragon: such details would justify both the use of the emoji and the term “return”.

The possible presence of Kano’s pupil leads to think about the probability that the latter is also present in the game roster.

The biggest challenge for the developers might just be making Jarek a viable character: it has never been particularly loved by the communityas can be seen from his absence in the series for 26 years.

Other fans have speculated what could be another character who could make his return to the roster: Reiko.

Shao Kahn’s general also made his debut in Mortal Kombat 4but the likelihood of him returning to the roster is virtually unsupported, unlike what we saw with Jarek.