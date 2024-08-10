If you are a fan of fighting games, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy is offering Mortal Kombat 1 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 23% offsaving you almost 10 euros compared to the median price of the last few months. If you are interested in purchasing it in PlayStation 5 version it’s enoughclick on this addressor alternatively click on the boxes below, which also include the Nintendo Switch version.
Mortal Kombat 1 is available on offer on Amazon in the PlayStation 5 version for only 29.99 eurosagainst the 38.94 euros of the median price seen recently. The game is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free delivery to your home.
Finish him!
Inside Mortal Kombat 1 you will be able to use the historical characters of the saga, to unleash the beloved Brutalities against the opponents you will encounter during the game: in addition to this it will be possible summon some exclusive fighters to helpwhich will be very useful during the game.
The combat system in this case it has been completely revolutionized, resulting perfect for every enthusiast and also for those who are approaching the series for the first time. For further information and details regarding the game we refer you to our review.
