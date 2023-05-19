Warner Bros and QLOC have unveiled the minimum and recommended fighting game requirements Mortal Kombat 1. Unfortunately, however, the resolution or frame rate that these requirements should allow to obtain have not been indicated. Let’s first look at the Mortal Kombat 1 minimum requirements:

64-bit processor and OS

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or Intel Arc A750

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 100GB

Let’s move on to Mortal Kombat 1 recommended requirements:

64-bit processor and OS

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770

DirectX: Version 12

Storage space: 100GB

We remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available from September 19, 2023 (September 14th for Early Access). In addition to PC, the fighting game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

You can already find the game on Amazon Italy in the Standard, Premium and Kollector versions.