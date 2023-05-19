Warner Bros and QLOC have unveiled the minimum and recommended fighting game requirements Mortal Kombat 1. Unfortunately, however, the resolution or frame rate that these requirements should allow to obtain have not been indicated. Let’s first look at the Mortal Kombat 1 minimum requirements:
- 64-bit processor and OS
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 | AMD Ryzen 3 3100 or Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 980 or AMD Radeon RX 470 or Intel Arc A750
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage space: 100GB
Let’s move on to Mortal Kombat 1 recommended requirements:
- 64-bit processor and OS
- OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or Intel Arc A770
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage space: 100GB
We remind you that Mortal Kombat 1 will be available from September 19, 2023 (September 14th for Early Access). In addition to PC, the fighting game will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
You can already find the game on Amazon Italy in the Standard, Premium and Kollector versions.
