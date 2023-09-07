Among the new characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 there is also Nitaraa fighting vampire who has the face and voice of Megan Foxas we see in the trailer shown below and dedicated to the collaboration between the actress and the game Warner Bros.

In the video, Megan Fox explains that Nitara comes from a strange realm and is a vampire who has obviously evil but also positive aspects to her attempt to save her people within the story of Mortal Kombat 1.

For the actress it is a character with whom she is particularly in tune “for some reason”, this being a vampire.

As explained by Megan Fox, the actress does not limit herself to giving voice to Nitara through the dubbing, but the character has been modeled on her appearance, with a certain similarity which is clearly visible in the face of the vampire warrior.

She also said that voicing such a dark character gave her the opportunity to explore new realms and “liberate herself,” it seems, while still explaining that she had a lot of fun taking part in the recording sessions for Mortal Kombat 1.