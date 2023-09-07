Among the new characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 there is also Nitaraa fighting vampire who has the face and voice of Megan Foxas we see in the trailer shown below and dedicated to the collaboration between the actress and the game Warner Bros.
In the video, Megan Fox explains that Nitara comes from a strange realm and is a vampire who has obviously evil but also positive aspects to her attempt to save her people within the story of Mortal Kombat 1.
For the actress it is a character with whom she is particularly in tune “for some reason”, this being a vampire.
As explained by Megan Fox, the actress does not limit herself to giving voice to Nitara through the dubbing, but the character has been modeled on her appearance, with a certain similarity which is clearly visible in the face of the vampire warrior.
She also said that voicing such a dark character gave her the opportunity to explore new realms and “liberate herself,” it seems, while still explaining that she had a lot of fun taking part in the recording sessions for Mortal Kombat 1.
Mortal Kombat 1, Nitara in action
The new trailer also allows you to see a little more about the game, with different sections of gameplay focused precisely on Nitara but which also show other characters in action. The new fighter seems to be particularly agile, also thanks to the use of wings.
Nitara is able to fly quickly from one side of the screen to the other, thus allowing for quick surprise attacks and sudden changes of face, as well as obviously having a fondness for the blood that emerges in his special moves and fatalities.
Among the other collaborations of Mortal Kombat 1 we have seen the one with Dave Bautista, while the entire roster seems to have been revealed by a leak from the Switch version in the past few hours.
